IBPC Qatar Meets USCS

IBPC Qatar welcomed the United States Commercial Service (USCS) from the US Embassy in Qatar at the IBPC office recently. IBPC Governor Nishad Azeem, President Jaffer Us Sadik, and VPs Abdul Sathar and Manoj Megchiani met with Lee Brayman and Srinivasa Murthy of the USCS to learn about each other's organisation and activities, and the US Embassy's upcoming commercial programs.

The discussions included matters of mutual interests and areas of cooperation across many sectors including Trade and Investment, Manufacturing, Education, Oil and Gas, Infotech, as well as understanding the challenges faced in imports from the US. IBPC Qatar and USCS plan to jointly host a major business networking event for their members in January 2024 to Kickstart their cooperation.