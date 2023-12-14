Jordan Secures First Place In Pumed's Stamp Competition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- The Postal Union for the Mediterranean (PUMed) has announced Jordan's clinching the top spot with its 'Jerash stamp' in the competition for the most exquisite stamp of 2023.According to a statement released by the Jordan Post Company on Thursday, the Jordanian postal stamp, titled "Mediterranean Festivals," garnered substantial support, emerging victorious amidst 23 participating countries within the union's member states.The statement underscored Jordan's pivotal role within the postal union, highlighting its active engagement and commitment. Furthermore, it emphasized the Kingdom's endeavor to spotlight Mediterranean festivals in the region, showcasing Jordanian culture through these seasonal celebrations that honor local, Arab, and human creativity.