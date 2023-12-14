Pro-Armenians In Western Structures Ask To Release Garabagh Butchers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The provocations of the pro-Western factions in Armenia can
seriously damage the existing state of the peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. Some factions in Yerevan, riding a wave of
Western support, do not want to accept the reality and try to
freeze the Garabagh conflict. Frankly speaking, despite the
Garabagh conflict ending, there are some unresolved issues.
To sign a peace treaty between the countries, we need strong and
independent authorities in Yerevan, who would be able to make a
sensible decision for themselves and for the people as a whole. The
past cannot be brought back, but the present can still be changed
and a solid foundation of trust and relations between the countries
can be built. Besides, it is important not to fall for the Western
clan's desire to destabilise relations in the South Caucasus, as
well.
Back in the summer, the pro-Western authorities in Yerevan were
moving along the path of enmity and hatred, in their desire to take
revenge in regaining the territories liberated by Azerbaijan.
Yerevan's hopes for Russia to help them in the war with Azerbaijan
failed. Armenia hoped for a CSTO treaty between Armenia and Russia
but missed the fact that Azerbaijan was conducting military
activities in its territory and did not violate international law.
Azerbaijan resolved all issues by exercising its right to
self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and restored full
control over its territory.
Numerous appeals of the Azerbaijani authorities to Armenia were
rejected and not heard. In order to prevent bloodshed, the Armenian
side was demanded to withdraw all troops from the occupied
territories of Azerbaijan, the recognition of borders and the
return of all enclaves. However, Armenia did not fulfill its
commitments. So, Azerbaijan was obliged to take some strict
measures.
By conducting a brilliant local anti-terrorist operation,
Azerbaijan managed to neutralise and disarm the separatist clan in
Garabagh in less than 24 hours, which had been preparing for years
to attack the territory of Azerbaijan. The weapons and ammunition
that were found during demining and research would have sufficed
for many years of warfare, hence Armenia had been preparing for a
future attack on Azerbaijan, but it was a failure for both Yerevan
and the West.
We remember very well that scam where pro-Western clans tried to
prolong the conflict in the South Caucasus with the hands of
separatists, either by blocking the leading roads to the town of
Khankandi and its blockade by the separatists, or by periodic
transfers of military forces close to the borders with Azerbaijan.
Importantly, Azerbaijan appealed to Armenia to resolve everything
peacefully without bloodshed and losses, and offered to reintegrate
the Armenian residents living in Garabagh into Azerbaijan.
Yerevan did not want the reintegration of the Armenian
minorities into Azerbaijan, and due to a strong need for labour,
Yerevan ordered all the Armenians of Garabagh who had left to
return to their homeland and take Armenian citizenship. But despite
this, some decided to stay and reintegrate as Azerbaijani
citizens.
After the anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan, a
new attack came in the form of France in its patronage of Yerevan.
The international community, which for 30 years had treated
Azerbaijan and its sufferings in cold blood, awakened to save
Yerevan from so-called "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide". Having a
pretext for propaganda, albeit mythical, Western pro-Armenian
lobbyists continued, but with a strong capital investment, to sow
anti-Azerbaijani propaganda in the minds of society.
With the opportunity to pave the way for the signing of a peace
treaty with Azerbaijan, Armenia acts in a sleepy state. A multitude
of pro-Western lobbyists continue their anti-Azerbaijani campaign,
with the repetitive, repeated "Armenian genocide" and "bring back
the great artsakh" musical record.
What revanchist forces and actions are pro-Western forces
counting on in Yerevan and around the world? Armenia suffers from a
large number of desertions of soldiers of the army, the economy is
kept on the ties with Russia, which today is in imbalance with the
latest events. The main speaker of "help" is Western powers and
organisations.
If peace is desired in Armenia, they should make efforts to
prevent the policy of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda by pro-Western
and domestic lobbyists. At the beginning of December, there was a
light on the way to peace when the parties (Azerbaijan and Armenia)
decided to hold a meeting on border security on the border. The
sides also exchanged captives as an expression of goodwill between
the sides. Azerbaijan handed over 32 Armenian soldiers to the
Armenian side in exchange for two Azerbaijani soldiers.
Let's move on to the endless revanchism of corrupt lobbyists,
who have come up with a new idea, which, in their opinion, will
help them release the butchers and murderers of Armenian nationals
who are serving their time in Baku prison. The above-mentioned
exchange did not satisfy them, they need their ringleaders, and
while the ringleaders are in jail, they can disclose information,
which will greatly damage the reputation of Western authorities and
state institutions.
"More than 150 international figures, including Nobel Peace
Prize winners Oscar Arias and Leymah Gbowee, former presidents and
international business leaders, are calling on Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev to release the Armenian prisoners currently
imprisoned in Baku."
The French anti-Azerbaijani publication Le Figaro recalls the
events of the separatist blockade of Khankandi and of course,
continues to blame Azerbaijan for everything.
Although these butchers (Ruben Vardanyan, Araik Harutyunyan,
Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, David Babayan and others) have
access to libraries, the Internet and family connections and are
still being labelled by the ICRC, the agency is worried about their
"health". That number of "150 international figures" mentioned by
the agency is nothing more than an added weight to give the whole
article that it is supposedly significant.
"These people were detained in flagrant violation of
international law, in particular the UN Charter and the European
Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental
Freedoms, to which Azerbaijan is a party. The conditions of their
detention are particularly worrying, in particular because of the
lack of contact with their families, the absence of regular
independent monitoring and the refusal to grant them access to
international lawyers," says the publications.
However, they are not human beings, but monsters who commit
genocides and kill unarmed civilians including children, women,
elderly people, and so on. Hundreds of thousands of people became
homeless by their orders. The butchers are in places where they
deserve and will be brought to justice both on earth and
afterward.
There are conscious Armenians who can see the abyss of lies in
which their people have been living for centuries, and perhaps they
can dodge the Western tricks and traps and build a new path to
peace for their people and the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan will
continue to strive for peace in the South Caucasus, and those 150
international figures, including corrupt Nobel laureates,
officials, and businessmen, who have links with the Butchers, are
not a hindrance to the achievement of Azerbaijan's goals.
Armenian parliamentary deputy from Hayastan faction Artur
Khachatryan:
"Azerbaijan has managed to build mutually beneficial cooperation
with both the West and Russia without coming into conflict with any
of these centres. The Armenian authorities have turned the country
into an arena of confrontation between Moscow and the collective
West, receiving no geopolitical benefits from either of them.
The peace process should be built on the principles of
reciprocity between the countries. Flirting with the West can be
disastrous for Armenia, where, in addition, Russia is close by.
