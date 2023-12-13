When The Heat Hits, Inland Waters Look Inviting. Here's How We Can Help People Swim Safely At Natural Swimming Spots

Author: Ian A. Wright

( MENAFN - The Conversation) People love to hang out around water, especially on hot summer days. And, for those who aren't near the ocean, Australia is blessed with beautiful inland waterways. In New South Wales, the government wants to increase access to these“blue” natural environments, especially for people living far from the coast.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.