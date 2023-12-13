Shmyhal, Pritzker Discuss Strengthening Of Ukraine's Economic Resilience

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's economic resilience during a virtual meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

He announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The strengthening of Ukraine's economic resilience was discussed during a virtual meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker," Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that, together with the government team, he is already working on the implementation of the agreements reached by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the United States during his meeting with President Joe Biden.

Umerov, Pritzker discuss joint production of weapons, equipment by Ukraine, USA

He also said that both parties had spoken about the projects launched at a defense conference, including joint production. According to Shmyhal, this will contribute to the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The prime minister also talked about the work on an international compensation mechanism.

"Russia must pay for the destruction caused to our country with its assets," he said.

Shmyhal and Pritzker also discussed points of economic growth, expansion of exports, infrastructure projects, and investments in clean energy, particularly the construction of new nuclear reactors and hydroelectric power plants.

"Ukraine is moving along a reform path. It allows change even during wartime and brings our victory closer. I am grateful to the United States for its consistently high level of support for Ukraine," he said.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram