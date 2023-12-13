Kuleba Enlists France's Support In Opening EU Accession Talks With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has enlisted the support of France in opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief said this on the X social media platform following a conversation with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna ahead of the European Council summit, Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to France for supporting the decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine and assuring that it will make every effort to ensure EU unity in order for the decision to be adopted," Kuleba said.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended that the European Council open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. It also recommended opening such negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved, as well as granting candidate status to Georgia.

On December 14 of this year, the European Council is due to consider the issue of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

