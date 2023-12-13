AFG College With The University Of Aberdeen Holds Alumni Gala

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) AFG College with the University of Aberdeen hosted a gala reception in the presence of Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf al-Thani, CEO of Al Faleh Education Holding, to celebrate and network with alumni, faculty, distinguished guests, and friends.

University of Aberdeen vice principal – Global Engagement, Prof Alan Speight, addressed the audience and expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the alumni for their efforts and continued support of the institution. He stressed the important role that the alumni plays in supporting both AFG College and the University's developments; locally and globally, and of how creating a local alumni chapter will further enhance the reputation and standing of the university and support alumni progression.

An award ceremony was held to recognise alumni who have excelled in their respective fields. The nominations were adjudicated and judged by a panel who looked at the individual's contributions to society and accomplishments since graduating.

Sheikha Anwar, said:“We are proud of our alumni and of the work that they do both in Qatar and globally. Alumni of the University work in public sector and governmental institutions, multi-national companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses and family-run enterprises. Wherever they can be found across the globe we can witness the contribution that the University of Aberdeen graduates make to the pursuit of knowledge and of their contribution to the development of societies and organisations worldwide and we salute them.”

Abdulrahman Sultan al-Darwish, alumni postgraduate winner said:“We welcome the chance to reconnect with our classmates and to see the progress that they are making in their careers. The evening is a great opportunity to network and catch up with our former lecturers and admin staff and reminisce over the time we spent obtaining a University of Aberdeen qualification. I was thrilled to receive an award in recognition of my achievements since graduating. I hope that my story will encourage others to go forth and be a positive change within their respective organisations.”

