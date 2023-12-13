Uzbekistan Eyes Launching Direct Flights To Canada

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Uzbekistan
Airways JSC plans to launch regular flights to Canada starting from
2025, Trend reports.
This was stated by Uzbekistan Airways representatives at the
15th ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2023) in Riyadh,
Saudi Arabia.
According to data given by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport,
previous agreements between Uzbekistan and Canada will serve as the
framework for Uzbekistan Airways JSC to extend its air service
operations.
Furthermore, the ministry claims that it would help to
strengthen ties between Uzbekistan and the North American continent
by showcasing Uzbek tourist potential and attracting foreign
visitors.
Meanwhile, the ICAN conference, the largest international
gathering for negotiations on air transport relations, aims to hold
bilateral consultations between countries to discuss air transport
rights, particularly concerning the operation of national carriers.
The conference brought together civil aviation authorities,
airlines, and more than 100 countries, international organizations,
and over 700 experts in the field of aviation.
