Iran Seeks To Make New Products Using Heavy Water Derivatives AEOI Chief

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Atomic
Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is taking steps towards
manufacturing of various kinds of products by using heavy water
derivatives, said Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran and Chief
of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.
He made the remark at an event in Isfahan on December 13, where
a cooperation document was signed between Mobarakeh Steel Company
and Iran's National Laser Center.
Eslami noted that the steps include the production of
radioisotopes, different types of equipment, and small-scale
reactors.
He also said that Iran is joining the global efforts to produce
OLEDs, which use heavy water and its by-products as a key
component.
He added that Iran is working to boost its nuclear power
generation to 20,000 megawatt hours by 2041.
On December 13, 2023, a cooperation document was signed between
Mobarakeh Steel Company and Iranian National Laser Center.
According to the document, they will cooperate on the repair of
equipment and production of laser supplies.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that
Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7
kg to 128 kg.
