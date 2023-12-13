Japan announces nation’s first fatality from mpox

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Japanese health authorities officially confirmed the nation's first fatality attributed to mpox. The individual who succumbed to the illness was identified as a man in his 30s, as reported by the Tokyo-based Kyodo news agency, citing officials from the Ministry of Health.



The unfortunate incident occurred in the Saitama province, which is situated in close proximity to the capital city, Tokyo.



It's noteworthy that Japan initially recorded its inaugural case of mpox in July of the preceding year. The recent development highlights the increasing concern surrounding the impact and spread of this infectious disease within the country.



Authorities are likely to intensify efforts to monitor and manage the situation in response to this significant and unfortunate milestone.



In the previous year, the World Health Organization (WHO) made a decision to rename monkeypox, officially changing the disease's nomenclature to mpox. This move was motivated by the recognition that the original name of the illness was considered to employ "racist and stigmatizing language.



In May of the current year, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared that mpox was no longer deemed a public health emergency of international concern.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107587766