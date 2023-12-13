AUKUS Sets Its Sights On Space

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In a significant expansion of the AUKUS agreement, the US, UK and Australia are collaborating on a groundbreaking space surveillance initiative, signifying the bloc's emerging space-power capabilities.

This month, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that the US, UK and Australia have agreed to establish advanced space-tracking radar sites in their countries as part of a significant new initiative that will expand the AUKUS agreement.

The source notes that the three countries will host and operate the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC), a state-of-the-art ground-based radar system, by the decade's end. It says DARC provides a way to strengthen the US Space Force's domain awareness, which officials have said must be improved as the number of satellites and debris in orbit increases.

According to the source, the DARC system presents advanced sensitivity, accuracy, capacity, and tracking agility. It outperforms current radars that can monitor objects in geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO).

It says its ability to provide global monitoring extends beyond inclement weather and daylight, which are limitations of current ground-based optical systems. It notes that the AUKUS agreement, initially conceived as a pact to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, now stretches from undersea to outer space.

Air & Space Forces Magazine says the first site will be in Western Australia and is expected to be operational in 2026, with two more places, one in the UK and one in the US, to follow by the end of the decade. The source notes that the locations of the countries are“optimally positioned” for the DARC system, which Northrop Grumman will build.