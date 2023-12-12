Finland Decides To Open Two Border Posts With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the government had decided to open two border posts - Vaalima and Niirala - on the border with Russia.

This is reported by Yle , Ukrinform reported.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said that the new decision is valid until January 14, 2024. According to the minister, the government is closely monitoring the events on the eastern border, and if necessary, the border can be quickly closed again.

Border Guard Service representative Mikko Lehmus, in turn, noted that the European Border and Maritime Security Agency Frontex helps Finnish border guards patrol the border. According to Lehmus, these two checkpoints are being opened so that people living on both sides of the border can visit their relatives.

The previous decision to close the eastern border for two weeks expires on Wednesday night.

As reported, on November 6, it became known that Finland will close four checkpoints on the border with Russia in response to the growing number of asylum seekers.

Later it became known that Finland will completely close the border with Russia for the period from November 30 to December 13.

Finland also terminated the agreement on border cooperation with Russia, signed in 2012.