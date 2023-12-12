Kuwait Urges UNCAC Conf. To Press For Halting Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- President of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ebraheem on Tuesday urged the international community to double down on effort to halt the Israeli occupation aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In an address to the 10th Conference of the States Parties (COSP10) to United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Atlanta city, he said, "No sooner had we emerged from the grinding challenges of Covid-19 and other disasters worldwide, than we were shocked by the mass killing of our brothers in Gaza who lack access to the basics of living, such as food, water and electricity."

"The international community must adopt a firm response to the persistence by the Israeli occupation forces in their serious violations of the international humanitarian law and killing thousands of innocent lives.

"All efforts must focus on reaching a durable ceasefire, ensuring unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and preparing the ground for a comprehensive and permanent solution to the conflict," Al-Ebraheem stressed.

On the agenda of the COSP10, he said the State of Kuwait has continued upgrading its national legislations to ensure effective implementation of the UNCAC provisions since the previous session of the conference.

In this context, Kuwait has adopted a new law to prevent conflict of interest, and amended the penal code to make it easy to specify the legal liability of artificial persons in graft charges, he pointed out.

New legislations were also adopted to specify the rules of National Assembly elections, and identify the true beneficiaries in the framework of auditing parameters, Al-Ebraheem went on.

As part of its national strategy to combat money laundering and financing for terrorism (2022-2027), the State of Kuwait established the financial action taskforce (FATF) to strengthen the fight against corruption and trans-border crime.

The State of Kuwait spares no effort in implementing the content of the declaration of principles adopted by the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption, as well as the declarations of Marrakesh, Abu Dhabi and Sharm El-Sheikh, he added.

Led by Al-Ebraheem, Nazaha's delegation to the COSP10 includes Assistant Secretary-General for Auditing Sector Abrar Al-Hammad, Office Director of Nazaha President Khaled Al-Rumaihi and Head of International Organizations and Conferences Affairs Dept. Dhari Buyabes

The current Conference of the States Parties marks the 20th anniversary of the UNCAC, adopted by the UN General Assembly in October 2003. (end)

