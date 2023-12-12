Moroccan Newspaper Publishes An Article About National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Prestigious Moroccan French-language newspaper "Al-Bayan" published an article dedicated to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev on December 12, Azernews reports.

The article "Heydar Aliyev - founder of the Azerbaijani State and its Cooperation with Morocco" emphasizes that the National Leader is a strong personality who successfully led the Azerbaijani people out of the historical crisis and political trials and led them to independence. It is pointed out that the period of Heydar Aliyev's leadership of Azerbaijan became a bright page in the country's history and the unique merits of the genius in building an independent state.

The article also notes the role of the National Leader in laying the foundations of relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco. In this regard, the historical significance of Heydar Aliyev's visit to Casablanca in December 1994 to participate in the OIC summit and his meeting with King Hassan II of Morocco is emphasized. It is also reported that the strategy of the leaders of the two countries was successfully developed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The author pointed out that in 2023 Azerbaijan celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. At the same time, he noted that the Azerbaijani people always honor and remember the memory of the National Leader and the day of his return to power is celebrated in the country as a national holiday.