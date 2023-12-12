Moroccan Newspaper Publishes An Article About National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Prestigious Moroccan French-language newspaper "Al-Bayan"
published an article dedicated to the memory of the National Leader
of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev on December 12, Azernews reports.
The article "Heydar Aliyev - founder of the Azerbaijani State
and its Cooperation with Morocco" emphasizes that the National
Leader is a strong personality who successfully led the Azerbaijani
people out of the historical crisis and political trials and led
them to independence. It is pointed out that the period of Heydar
Aliyev's leadership of Azerbaijan became a bright page in the
country's history and the unique merits of the genius in building
an independent state.
The article also notes the role of the National Leader in laying
the foundations of relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco. In
this regard, the historical significance of Heydar Aliyev's visit
to Casablanca in December 1994 to participate in the OIC summit and
his meeting with King Hassan II of Morocco is emphasized. It is
also reported that the strategy of the leaders of the two countries
was successfully developed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan
and His Majesty King Mohammed VI.
The author pointed out that in 2023 Azerbaijan celebrated the
100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. At
the same time, he noted that the Azerbaijani people always honor
and remember the memory of the National Leader and the day of his
return to power is celebrated in the country as a national
holiday.
