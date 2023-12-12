Construction Work Begins On Colleges Of Medicine And Health Sciences At Qatar University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ​​​The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the start of the implementation works of the College of Medicine and College of Health Sciences at Qatar University, which is implemented by the Buildings Projects Department, in cooperation with Qatar University, accommodating around 1,470 students.

Ashghal indicates that the new building for the College of Medicine and the College of Health Sciences at Qatar University extends over a total area of about 36,000 m2. Both buildings consist of a main building with four floors to include classrooms, training, educational and anatomical research laboratories. In addition to lecture halls, administration, lounges for students and visitors, prayer area and an anatomical museum.

Eng. Ahmed Al-Emadi, Educational Projects Department Manager, confirmed that Ashghal has already started construction works of the College of Medicine and the College of Health Sciences at Qatar University. The project is expected to be delivered in early 2026.



Qatar Airways launches flight to NEOM in Saudi Arabia

Meteorology Department forecast windy days in Qatar from Thursday Smart gates at all HMC hospitals, parking fees to be levied after 30 minutes

Read Also

He added that within the framework of the country's support for local products, it is expected that around 52% of the materials used in this project will be locally produced. These materials include iron, steel, electrical and mechanical tools, glass, aluminum, and other materials.

On his part, Eng. Ibrahim Yousef Al-Fakhro, Project Department Manager at Qatar University, emphasized on the importance of establishing modern buildings that include facilities to meet the university's current and future needs in terms of capacity. He stated that the construction of the colleges comes in line with the rapid expansion the university is witnessing in education and scientific research, especially with the recent emphasis on the importance of health and medical education.

Eng Al-Fakhro also stated that the university decided to unify its efforts in health-related fields by establishing the Health Majors Cluster, which includes the colleges of medicine, health sciences, pharmacy, dentistry, and nursing. Therefore, the College of Medicine and College of Health Sciences buildings will represent a major part of the major clustering once the project is completed.

Eng. Obaid Al Athba, Head of the Engineering Support Department at Ashghal, said that the Buildings Projects Department is working to implement various projects to comply with the highest local and international standards by applying the required health and safety standards. In addition to complying with the quality and technical standards, as we continuously strive to achieve the latest international standards.

Eng. Aisha Ali Al-Sada, Project Manager, confirmed that the building includes 286 parking spaces to serve students and visitors. In addition to 9 large lecture halls, 13 small study halls, two clinical skills labs, four analytical tool labs, and 28 additional specialized labs and 10 clinical examination suites to provide an integrated theoretical and practical educational experience.

Additionally, Eng. Aisha Ali Al-Sada pointed out that the project used the latest technology and designs to graduate an excellent academic class in the field of medicine. This project is distinguished by its location near the College of Pharmacy, which works to create an atmosphere of academic cooperation between various majors.

Special Designs

Facilities for people with special needs

The design considered people with special needs in terms of guiding signs such as expressive images, and Braille symbols for the visually impaired, and designated restrooms, wide corridors to ease movement, as well as parking lots near the main entrances and ramps instead of stairs.

Sustainability

It is worth mentioning, that the design of the new health centers was in line with the highest quality and safety standards and in accordance with the standards of the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), where design and operational considerations were considered, to achieve a 3-star in terms of saving energy and preserving the environment in the areas of urban communication, energy, water and materials. Additionally, Ashghal will be working on preserving the environment during the project implementation period.