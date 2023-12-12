Kucoin Delivers Keynote Speech At Green Sustainable Finance Forum In COP28 Blue Zone

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- KuCoin, a top five global crypto exchange, proudly presented at the Green Sustainable Finance Forum at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE. The Forum was held in the Rotary Pavilion organized by the Global CSR Foundation.

COP28 brought together a diverse group of over 90,000 attendees, and is expected to be a critical platform for galvanizing global climate action. The Green Sustainable Finance Forum has shed light on how to integrate sustainability into the financial system by raising awareness and leveraging technology.

KuCoin's Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), Nancy Cheung, delivered a keynote speech on the critical role of Green Blockchain technology. She emphasized how blockchain technology and decentralization have brought positive changes to the society, and also mentioned that“KuCoin is deeply committed to fostering green sustainable finance and development. We call on everyone to join their efforts toward this great action, and to make the world a better, and greener place.” Other distinguished guests including Patrick Bolton, the former President of the American Finance Association, Beatrice Weder di Mauro, Chairman of the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) also joined the forum to share their insights on Climate Change on Finance, and CEPR and Climate Change.

The issue of climate change has long been a pressing concern for nations globally, representing a universal challenge for humanity. Blockchain, as an emerging technology, holds the potential to push forward the mass adoption and application of green finance due to its diverse, transparent, traceable, and immutable nature, while playing an effective and vital role in the global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Such promising potential, on the other hand, also creates a demand for professionals skilled in blockchain technology within the sustainability sector, unlocking more opportunities ahead.

At its heart, decentralization is about the distribution of power away from a central authority, and is often seen as a progressive move of refining the structure of human society. This shift can democratize access to opportunities and resources. A decentralized system enables women to find more accessible entry points to advance their professional path. In addition, decentralization removes barriers imposed by geographical location, socio-economic status, and gender biases, thus leveling the playing field for women and other underrepresented groups.

As an organization deeply engaged in the blockchain sector, KuCoin urges the industry to join hands, leverage our resources, and foster a sustainable future as a team. Together for a greener earth, together for a brighter tomorrow.

