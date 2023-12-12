Fiji Hopes For COP 29 In Azerbaijan To Address Message On Global Climate Target

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. Fiji hopes the message about maintaining the 1.5 degree target will be heard at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) in Azerbaijan, Amenatave Vakasauwaqa Yauvoli from Fiji told reporters on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai, Trend reports.

"It is the turn of Eastern European member states to host COP. We are really happy that Azerbaijan will hold COP 29. Azerbaijan is a beautiful country and I hope at COP 29 we will carry the message about maintaining the 1.5 degree target," he said. "We, the developing countries, hope to get support from developed countries to tackle the climate change. And we really wish to see that this message can be carried across COP 29 in Azerbaijan."

Yauvoli noted that an important deal was achieved on phasing out fossil fuels.

"Also we are aimed at tripling the production of renewable energy for mitigation and adaptation. We hope we will take a key measure in terms of financing that will support developing countries," he pointed out.

"We are committed to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement, whether it's legally binding or otherwise. We believe that parties should and shall commit to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement," Yauvoli mentioned.

"This is a global problem, a global challenge, which requires global solutions. We cannot do it alone. This problem was created by other countries. So they need to come to the table and we need to discuss how we can move forward," he said.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai during the COP28 on December 11. COP29 will take place in November 2024.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forth their candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

