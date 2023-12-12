Fiji Hopes For COP 29 In Azerbaijan To Address Message On Global Climate Target

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. Fiji hopes the message
about maintaining the 1.5 degree target will be heard at the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) in Azerbaijan, Amenatave
Vakasauwaqa Yauvoli from Fiji told reporters on the sidelines of
the COP28 in Dubai, Trend reports.
"It is the turn of Eastern European member states to host COP.
We are really happy that Azerbaijan will hold COP 29. Azerbaijan is
a beautiful country and I hope at COP 29 we will carry the message
about maintaining the 1.5 degree target," he said. "We, the
developing countries, hope to get support from developed countries
to tackle the climate change. And we really wish to see that this
message can be carried across COP 29 in Azerbaijan."
Yauvoli noted that an important deal was achieved on phasing out
fossil fuels.
"Also we are aimed at tripling the production of renewable
energy for mitigation and adaptation. We hope we will take a key
measure in terms of financing that will support developing
countries," he pointed out.
"We are committed to the full implementation of the Paris
Agreement, whether it's legally binding or otherwise. We believe
that parties should and shall commit to the full implementation of
the Paris Agreement," Yauvoli mentioned.
"This is a global problem, a global challenge, which requires
global solutions. We cannot do it alone. This problem was created
by other countries. So they need to come to the table and we need
to discuss how we can move forward," he said.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai during the COP28 on December 11. COP29 will take
place in November 2024.
The Eastern European regional group has selected Azerbaijan to
host the COP29 next year.
In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forth their
candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct
negotiations between the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of
Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its
candidacy.
