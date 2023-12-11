The Slauson Super Mall Unveils Iconic Artwork In Historic Transformation Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lauren Brazile, founder of We Grow LA

The Slauson Super Mall is set to undergo a major historic transformation on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Located at 1600 Slauson Ave, Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Slauson Super Mall Unveils Iconic Artwork in Historic Transformation EventEvent Details:Location: The Slauson Super Mall1600 W. Slauson Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90047Date: December 14, 2023Time: 12:00PM NoonThe Slauson Super Mall, the most iconic swap meet on the West Coast with a rich history dating back to 1986, is set to undergo a major historic transformation on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Located at 1600 Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA, the unveiling marks a significant milestone in the mall's history, bringing a fresh and vibrant perspective to its iconic legacy.Founded by Michael Yoon in 1986 and originally known as the Slauson Swap Meet, this establishment has been a cultural cornerstone in Los Angeles, with roots dating back to the 1950s. Once associated with violence and illegal activities in the '80s and '90s, the Super Mall is now poised to usher in a new era focused on empowering small and local businesses, fostering positivity, engaging the community, and creating a safe space for cultural expression. In August 2023, the Slauson Super Mall embarked on a distinctive partnership with Lauren Brazile, the founder of We Grow LA , to propel a new chapter by introducing educational classes, fresh produce markets, health testing and screenings, and various community-focused initiatives to the Slauson Super Mall community. This event is a part of the journey to raise the level of awareness, sensitivity, and pride for the South LA community.The highlight of this transformative event is the unveiling of five breathtaking pieces of iconic artwork crafted by renowned Los Angeles artist Joshua McCadney aka Painted Prophet. These stunning murals pay tribute to local legends, including Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, and Snoop Dogg. The Slauson Super Mall has maintained its original aesthetic since the 1980s, and this unveiling represents the most significant change the mall has seen since its inception. The artwork not only adds an artistic dimension to the Slauson Super Mall but also serves as a symbol of inclusion, equality, hope, and a celebration of LA's diverse and vibrant culture.This event is just the beginning of The Slauson Super Mall's commitment to revitalizing its image and fostering a sense of community pride. Additional artwork is scheduled to be unveiled in February 2024 to coincide with Black History Month, further emphasizing the mall's dedication to celebrating the richness of Los Angeles culture.Members of the media are invited to attend this momentous occasion on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM at The Slauson Super Mall, 1600 Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA.For press pass, media inquiries or to RSVP, please contact:Lauren Brazile(562)221-5968...

