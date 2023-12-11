Ukrainian Foreign Minister Meets Armenian Counterpart

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Armenia, Dmytro Kuleba and Ararat Mirzoyan, discussed the development of bilateral relations.

This was announced by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy on X , Ukrinform reports.

"My Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and I met to discuss the advancement of Ukraine-Armenia dialogue for the benefit of our peoples. Ukraine stands for peace in the South Caucasus, based on respect for the UN Charter and international law, as well as the development of regional trade and cultural projects spanning the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea," the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote in a caption to the video of the meeting.

As reported, the EU Foreign Affairs Council is meeting today in Brussels. Early in the meeting, the European government officials were joined by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who informed the European partners about the developments in Ukraine and its efforts in reforms on the way toward EU membership.

The FAC should coordinate the positions of member states regarding relations with Ukraine, in particular, on the launch of negotiations on EU membership and the allocation of EUR 50 billion in financial support until 2027, as well as regarding the increase of security assistance for Ukraine. At the end of this week, all said issues will be considered at the level of heads of state and government of the EU member states, who will meet in Brussels in the format of the European Council on December 14-15.

