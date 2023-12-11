ADIDAS RELEASES PREDSTRIKE THE FUTURE OF GOALSCORING

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Special edition Predator boot features updated design features crafted for goalscoring.



Lightest ever Predator boot at just 195g* Worn by Jude Bellingham, Alessia Russo, Kadidiatu Diani, Pedri and more, Predstrike is available to purchase at .

United Arab Emirates – As the Predator franchise approaches its landmark 30th anniversary, adidas today reveals Predstrike, a special edition drop showcasing the latest technical innovations that will usher in a new era of goalscoring and shape the future of Predator for the next 30 years.

Providing only the best for the athlete, Predator has constantly evolved and adapted around core design codes of best-in-class touch, and bold, confident aesthetics. Predstrike is no different. The boot was built with a 50/50 gender parity in testing and has undergone a series of updates from its predecessors to cope with the demands of today's game:

Control Frame 2.0 – a new lightweight, full-length outsole. Evolving from its predecessor, Control Frame, the technology moves away from a two-part configuration and works in harmony with an external heel counter to keep the foot locked in position and help reduce heel slip. Creating an overall lighter frame, the components come together to optimise traction for dynamic movement stability when striking the ball.



HybridTouch 2.0 – Hero to the updated upper is a refreshed synthetic material with a suede-like feel that replicates the adaptability of leather. It provides a moulded fit with cushioning in key contact areas for comfort and a soft touch on the ball. Strikeskin Technology – The hallmark of any Predator boot, Predstrike features strategically placed rubber fins in strike zones to support ball grip for precision shot-making.

Created to be outrageously bold and visually striking, Predstrike's distinctive bright-orange colourway lets opponents know they are taking on a Predator player from the off. Players have the choice of three different execution options to fit their goalscoring needs, at various price points: Elite Primeknit adaptive laced fit, Elite Laceless, or Elite with Foldover Tongue. At just 195g*, the laceless model is the lightest Predator boot ever made.

Sam Handy, VP of Product and Design at adidas said:“Some products become popular, some become mainstays – and then there is Predator. Alongside the icons that have worn it – it is a key part of moments that are etched in the history books of the beautiful game. To put on a pair is to literally be in the footsteps of legends that have helped shape them.

“But it is a boot born to evolve. 30 years of best-in-class design, technical superiority, insight from players at the top of their game and its place at the forefront of football culture, lead Predator – and the next generation who wear them – into a bold new future of goalscoring.”

Following the boots' on-pitch debut by Jude Bellingham on 29th November, Predstrike will be worn by some of the world's best including Gabriel Jesus, Alessia Russo, Julián Álvarez, Kaddidiatu Diani and Pedri.

Pre-orders for Predstrike open today, and the boots go on sale from 15th December via adidas football boots, and selected adidas stores and retailers.

About adidas in Football:

adidas is the global leader in football. It is the official supplier of the most important football tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA World CupTM, the UEFA European Championship, the UEFA Champions League & Major League Soccer. adidas also sponsors some of the world's top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munich & Juventus, as well as top Federations such as Germany (DFB), Spain (RFEF), Belgium (RBFA), Argentina (AFA) & (as of January 2023) Italy (FIGC). adidas is also partner to some of the best athletes in the game including Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah, Paulo Dybala, Karim Benzema, Catarina Macario, Jude Bellingham, Vivianne Miedema, Trinity Rodman, Jennifer Hermoso, Serge Gnabry, Pedri, Joao Felix, Lindsey Horan & Wendie Renard.