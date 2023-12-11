               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Do Indians Care About Climate Change? Here's What Our Survey Found.


12/11/2023 2:01:41 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Most Indians acknowledge the dangers of climate change and are willing to make an extra effort to mitigate it with sustainable life choices, but also want the government to take responsibility, a new survey showed. Heat waves and extreme rainfall events were seen as the biggest signs of a changing climate.

