Deepening The Overseas Strategy, SERES AUTO's Testing Event Was Successfully Held In Ecuador

(MENAFN- B2Press) Organizing a successful test event in Ecuador, SERES presents 4 new energy vehicles suitable for the natural environment and user needs of Latin America.

CHINA - SERES AUTO held a successful test event in Quito, Ecuador, on December 8. During the event, SERES Overseas President Zhang Xingyan gave an introduction to the company's business development and product strategy in Latin America.

Dealers from more than 10 countries including Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay and Argentina, as well as local media participated in the test drives of SERES 5, SERES 5 MAX, SERES 7 and DFSK E5, and expressed strong interest.

Welcoming the guests, Zhang Xingyan stated that since 2005, they have been exporting complete vehicles in large quantities, and became one of the first Chinese automotive brands to enter the European market. The cumulative export of vehicles has exceeded 500 thousand units, reaching markets in South Africa, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, covering over 70 countries and regions. Among the many export markets, Latin America is one of the most important strategic markets for SERES.

The company presented 4 new energy vehicles suitable for the natural environment and user needs of Latin America, including pure electric, extended-range electric, and plug-in hybrid models. It will continue to deepen strategic cooperation with partners in Latin America, building a mutually beneficial business ecosystem. It also remains committed to sustainable development, hoping to contribute to environmental cause and development of new energy vehicles in the Americas.

At the event, Wan Zhijun, Executive Vice President of the Overseas Business Division, talked about the test drive models. SERES introduced the new products SERES 5 MAX and SERES 7, to the Latin American region. SERES 5 and DFSK E5, as star products, have already been exported to many countries and regions, receiving praise and love from dealers and customers.

In recent years, SERES Automobile has actively implemented“Belt&Road” initiative, adhering to the“go global” strategy as well as the principles of environmental protection and sustainable development. It plans to provide more new energy vehicles tailored to local needs in Latin America over the next 2-to-3 years, promoting environmental conservation and the development of new energy vehicles in the region for mutual benefit.

