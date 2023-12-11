ISS announces rediscovery of tiny, space-grown Red Robin tomato

(MENAFN) A team of astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has made an exciting announcement regarding the rediscovery of a tiny, space-grown Red Robin tomato that went missing over eight months ago. Measuring a mere 2.5 centimeters wide, the elusive tomato was part of the final harvest of the Veg-05 experiment, which aimed to explore the impact of spaceflight on fruit crop growth.



The Veg-05 experiment concluded with a harvest on March 29, during which each crew member received a crop sample for evaluation. However, US astronaut Frank Rubio, a participant in the agricultural experiment, claimed that his portion of the tiny tomato floated away before he could sample it. Playful skepticism ensued among the crew members, with Rubio taking the blame for the tomato's disappearance.



NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli recently revealed during a live-streamed event commemorating the ISS's 25th anniversary that the elusive tomato had been found, effectively exonerating Rubio. However, Moghbeli did not provide details on where the tiny vegetable was located on the expansive space station or in what condition it was discovered.



The rediscovery of the missing tomato adds a lighthearted twist to the ongoing activities aboard the ISS, with the tiny vegetable becoming a humorous anecdote among the crew members. The tomato initially gained public attention when Rubio mentioned its disappearance during an event held in space in September. Rubio expressed confidence that the "desiccated tomato" would eventually resurface, vindicating him in the years to come.



As astronauts celebrate this unexpected turn of events, the rediscovered space tomato adds a unique chapter to the history of agricultural experiments conducted in the unique microgravity environment of the ISS. The story highlights the challenges and surprises of cultivating crops in space while providing a moment of joy and camaraderie among the spacefaring crew.





