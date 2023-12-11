Putin declares optimism over economic growth in 2023

(MENAFN) In his address at VTB Bank's 'Russia Calling!' Forum, President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in Russia's economic performance, stating that the country's economy grew by 3.2 percent in the first ten months of 2023. Putin projected a robust 3.5 percent growth by the end of the year, surpassing pre-conflict levels recorded before the Ukraine crisis.



The Russian president highlighted the challenges posed by Western sanctions aimed at destabilizing the Russian economy and causing hardship for its people. Despite these adversities, Putin asserted that the goals set by the country's ill-wishers had not been achieved.



He emphasized the resilience of the Russian economy, noting that there are areas for improvement but affirming the country's capability to address even the most difficult challenges.



Putin underscored Russia's position as the largest economy in Europe, outpacing major European Union countries in terms of economic growth. He pointed to indicators suggesting that the country's economic policies are on the right track. The president highlighted the active development of the domestic market, increasing business activity, and the stable operation of banks as positive signs for the Russian economy.



As Moscow continues to navigate economic challenges and sanctions, Putin's optimistic outlook reflects a commitment to sustaining growth and resilience. The president's remarks at the forum provide insight into Russia's economic trajectory, emphasizing its ability to withstand external pressures and focus on domestic development.





