Schools Switch To Online Teaching In East China Due To Snowfall

JINAN: In response to the snowfall starting early Monday morning, primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, have moved their classes online.

Snow and heavy wind began in Jinan during the small hours of Monday, and from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m., the city received a snowfall of 7 mm.

The education department of Jinan issued the directive to conduct online classes on Monday, ordering a smooth transition in a bid not to disrupt schooling.



Schools in the city's Tianqiao District formulated online teaching plans on Sunday. Li Yirui, a teacher from Zhijinshi Street Primary School, said she engaged her students in literacy games during the online class. She also designed homework assignments, asking students to read children's songs related to snow, draw snowflakes, and enjoy outdoor snow activities with their parents.

Schools have coordinated efforts to assign some teachers the task of clearing snow and ice at the campus entrances and on school playgrounds to ensure the safe return of students on Tuesday.