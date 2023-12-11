Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets UNOCT Under-Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani met on Monday with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) HE Vladimir Voronkov.

The meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest, and aspects of cooperation in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.