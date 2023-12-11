Azerbaijan, Turkiye To Supply Russia With Eggs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rosselkhoznadzor has authorized 21 Turkish companies to supply
this product to Russia amid a significant rise in prices for hen's
eggs, Azernews reports.
"Imports will be carried out with sampling for the content of
harmful and prohibited substances within the framework of state
monitoring," Rosselkhoznadzor said.
Since 23 November, 4 Turkish poultry enterprises have received
the right to supply eggs, on 8 December permission was issued to 17
more enterprises. In addition, in mid-November, egg supplies to
Russia were allowed from Azerbaijan.
In the last few months in Russia, there has been a significant
rise in the price of hen's eggs, which are categorized as socially
important products. According to Rosstat, during the week from 14
to 20 November eggs rose in price by 4.5%. In October, the agency
recorded a price increase of 23.9% compared to October last
year.
