UN discloses necessity for USD46.4B in 2024 for ‘bleak’

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations disclosed the necessity for USD46.4 billion in the upcoming year to deliver life-saving aid to approximately 180 million individuals facing dire circumstances globally.



The United Nations expressed a grim assessment of the global humanitarian prospects for 2024, characterizing it as "bleak."



The presence of conflicts, climate emergencies, and collapsing economies was noted as factors that are "wreaking havoc" particularly on the most vulnerable populations.



As the world's attention is drawn to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations has identified the broader Middle East, Sudan, and Afghanistan as additional hotspots requiring significant international aid efforts.



However, the scale of the annual appeal and the targeted number of beneficiaries have been reduced compared to 2023 due to a decline in donations.



“Humanitarians are saving lives, fighting hunger, protecting children, pushing back epidemics, and providing shelter and sanitation in many of the world’s most inhumane contexts,” UN aid head Martin Griffiths stated in a declaration.



“But the necessary support from the international community is not keeping pace with the needs,” he noted.



The appeal for 2023 amounted to USD56.7 billion, yet it only received 35 percent of that sum, marking one of the most severe funding shortfalls in recent years. This shortfall limited the capacity of UN agencies to provide assistance and protection to 128 million people.

MENAFN11122023000045015839ID1107569079