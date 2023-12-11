Iran Launches Own Electric Car Taxi Service In Tehran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran has
introduced a domestically made electric car titled 'Arizoo 5 ev',
which will be used for taxi services in Tehran, Trend reports.
A ceremony was held to celebrate the launch of electric cars,
with the participation of Abbas Aliabadi, the Minister of Industry,
Mine and Trade, and other officials.
The Tehran Taxi Organization received 88 electric cars in the
first phase.
At the ceremony, Abbas Aliabadi said that they were witnessing
the first electric taxis in Tehran today. He said that electric
taxis would be seen in Tehran and other parts of the country every
week from now on.
The minister also pointed out that electric cars were essential
for environmental protection, as fossil fuels harmed the country's
economy.
According to Aliabadi, the first batch of cars is in a testing
mode - to see which cars would be better suitable for the country's
climate, and then manufacture them in larger numbers.
Taking into account the high consumption of fossil fuels
(gasoline, diesel, etc.) in the country, as well as environmental
protection, Iran has put the production of electric buses and
electric cars on its agenda.
