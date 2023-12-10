Aqua Bridge Group – Enertech Launch Aqua Bridge Kuwait To Boost Local Food Systems And Fisheries

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





Joint venture poised to decarbonize Kuwait's food supply chains, reinforce resource resilience of aquaculture and fisheries sectors

DUBAI, UAE – Aqua Bridge Group, a global leader in aquaculture development, and Enertech, the Kuwait-based innovator, investor, and developer of end-to-end sustainable solutions, today announced the launch of Aqua Bridge Kuwait on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, UAE.

The joint venture aims to decarbonize

Kuwait's

food supply chains, reduce reliance on imports and fortify its aquaculture and fisheries sectors, in line with the state's national food security objectives, which seeks to build a sustainable agri-food system that is equipped to cope with global economic shocks and disruptions.

With more than 90 percent of

Kuwait's

food supply reliant on imports amid rising shipping costs, and much of the local food supply dependent on its fisheries, enhancing food systems capabilities presents a critical sustainable development challenge for the country of 4.4 million people.

Aqua Bridge Kuwait is primed to address this challenge head-on by leveraging Aqua Bridge Group's extensive international expertise in aquaculture projects, paired with Enertech's innovative agricultural solutions.

The joint venture will focus on projects that not only strengthen local food production in

Kuwait

but also significantly reduce the carbon footprint of food supply chains, with a special emphasis on the burgeoning seafood industry.

Mohammad Tabish, CEO of Aqua Bridge Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“Aqua Bridge Kuwait is more than a joint venture; it is a commitment to sustainability and resilience. We are excited to join hands with Enertech Holding to lead the development of the aquaculture sector in

Kuwait, addressing global challenges in line with the critical climate dialogues hosted at

COP28

on environmental stewardship.”

Abdullah Al Mutairi, CEO of EnerTech, said:“Building a resilient food-water-energy resource nexus requires urgent and innovative action. To do this, we must develop solutions that bridge the interlinked challenges of climate change, population growth, and food insecurity.

“Our partnership with Aqua Bridge Group marks a vital step in building robust food systems by enhancing local food production in

Kuwait, in line with the ambitions of Kuwait Vision 2040 to boost sustainable development efforts.

Al Mutairi added:“EnerTech's collaboration with Aqua Bridge aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of our food supply chains and systems, while meeting the increasing regional demand for a sustainable source of seafood.”

Enertech is at the forefront of promoting sustainable food security solutions and advanced sustainable agricultural practices. In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 to end hunger, and in full support of

Kuwait's

Vision 2040, Enertech is committed to fostering global collaboration and knowledge sharing to develop in-country solutions to food security challenges.