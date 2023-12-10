UN Chief Reiterates Commitment To Gaza Ceasefire Appeals

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing a ceasefire in Gaza during the opening ceremony of the Doha Forum in Qatar.

He expressed deep concern about the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region and stressed the risk of a collapsing humanitarian system.

Guterres emphasized that the situation is rapidly deteriorating, potentially having irreversible implications for Palestinians and threatening peace and security in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the U.S. veto at the United Nations Security Council, which rejected a vote supporting a humanitarian ceasefire resolution on December 9th.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to what he called a“just war to eliminate Hamas.”

The Biden administration approved an emergency sale of ammunition to Israel, bypassing the U.S. Congress, despite calls for Israel to enhance civilian protection efforts.

The U.S. maintains its support for Israel's stance that a ceasefire would ultimately benefit Hamas.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram