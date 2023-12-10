Mekky Developments Introduces Vio Mall At New Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Mekky Developments has launched its latest administrative commercial project, Vio Mall, in the Banafseg Buildings area at New Cairo.

Chairperson of Mekky Developments Ahmed Mekky said that the Vio Mall project is being developed over 1,012 sqm, comprising administrative and commercial properties. The 3-storey mall is scheduled to be completed and delivered by the end of June 2026.

He pointed out that the company is offering units with different spaces within the Vio Mall, starting from 30 sqm and up to 120 sqm.

Mekky disclosed that the company launched the project with flexible and diverse payment plans to meet all needs and requirements of customers, with down payments starting from 20% and payment plans up to 72 months.

Mekky Developments has contracted with Incomercial to manage commercial units within the mall. Accordingly, Incomercial would provide a variety of specialized professional consultations to the mall. In addition, undertakes an organizational process to improve the productivity of all facility operations for tenants and visitors. Moreover, he prepared the entire merchandise diversity for the project, and distributed businesses in the commercial area, he explained. Furthermore, the company has assigned Arkan Consultants as an engineering consultant for the project.