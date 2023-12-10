Measures Vital To Survive Wrath Of Climate Change

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "I have a routine of drawing back the curtains at dawn to let the morning light mop up the remnants of the night. But lately, that simple ritual has become impossible. Instead of the gentle rays of sunlight, what fills my view through the window is a thick shroud of smog. This unsettling change has transformed what were once hopeful mornings into those of despair-a sentiment shared by many.

MENAFN10122023007365015876ID1107566555