Israel’ war on Gaza causes unprecedented devastation

(MENAFN) Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, the conflict between Israel and the militant Palestinian group has caused unprecedented devastation in the Gaza Strip. Entire neighborhoods have been demolished, leading to the displacement of over a million people.



While the tragic loss of life is rightly condemned, it's important to note that people are not the only victims. Cultural treasures, such as libraries, art galleries, and historical artifacts, are also being destroyed. These institutions have served as havens for Gaza's civilian population, offering respite from the trauma of occupation, and their destruction means a significant loss to the world.



Looking back, some regional conflicts, like those in Mosul and Raqqa, have seen the rebuilding of creative spaces and cultural institutions. However, as the conflict in Gaza persists and, in some areas, intensifies, many cultural practitioners there are primarily focused on survival.



Regrettably, the war has claimed the lives of Palestinian intellectuals. For instance, Refaat Alareer, a 44-year-old Palestinian poet and University of Gaza professor, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on December 7.



"I am still alive, but without life," expressed a Gaza-based artist in an interview with a Saudi Arabian news agency, speaking on the condition of anonymity.



"The situation is very, very difficult and terrifying. There was no simple food or drinking water available. We die slowly." Several other artists and cultural practitioners, whom the news agency attempted to contact, were either unreachable due to poor network connections or chose not to respond out of concern for their safety.

