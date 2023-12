Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ 158th draws results announced: 125,600 winners were awarded AED 1,865,875

(MENAFN- Ewings) United Arab Emirates, 10 December 2023: Mahzooz Saturday Millions, the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, stood true to its promise of maximizing winnability at the 158th draws and awarded 125,600 winners a total prize of AED 1,865,875



Embracing the new prize structure, Mahzooz Saturday Millions lived up to its reputation as the leader in generous weekly pay-outs. While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 125,600 winners scored victory as follows:

• 2nd prize: 57 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED 2,631 each.

• 3rd prize: 1,815 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED 82 each.

• 4th prize: 21,575 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 (total: AED 755,125)

• 5th prize: 102,150 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned AED 5 each, (total: AED 510,750)

• As part of Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ newest prize structure, where 3 lucky participants win the Triple 100 GUARANTEED raffle prize of AED 300,000, the 158th draws awarded the holders of ID 41409889, ID 41564001, and ID 41512506 AED 100,000 each.



For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of AED 20,000,000, the second prize of 150,000, the third prize of AED 150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 and the fifth prize of AED 5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant AED 100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.



Mahzooz, which means ‘lucky’ in Arabic offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to changing people’s lives through its weekly prizes and its commitment to giving back to the community.





