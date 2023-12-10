Parliament Refutes Rumors Of General Pardon Memo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Ghazi Thunaibat, Head of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, a legislative and oversight arm of the Lower House of Parliament, on Sunday denied rumors that a memorandum on a general pardon was placed before the committee.Tackling other items on the meeting agenda, Thanibat presented members of the Parliamentary Fellowship Project of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development with the most prominent tasks assigned to the committee's work, such as studying laws and proposals related to the constitution and general election, civil, criminal, and human rights legislation, courts, judicial organization, judicial agreements, implementation laws, and personal and national status.He also pointed out that the committee is entrusted with examining the Lower House's bylaws and proposals for amending them, examining issues related to the immunity of its members, assisting other committees in drafting legislative texts, and looking into any behavior that harms the reputation of the Lower House and its members.