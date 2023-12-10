Zelensky`s spouse implores for further US money

(MENAFN) In a heartfelt plea, Elena Zelenskaya, the wife of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, has warned that Ukraine is facing the risk of death without continued military aid from the United States. Speaking to the BBC, Zelenskaya's appeal follows the recent rejection of a crucial bill by United States Republicans that sought to provide Ukraine with over USD60 billion in arms, ammunition, and training.



In an interview taped on Thursday, Zelenskaya expressed concern about diminishing support for Ukraine, stating that she sees "signs that the passionate willingness to help [Ukraine] may fade." The day before her statement, Republicans in the United States Senate blocked a USD110 billion spending bill, which included USD61 billion earmarked for military aid to Ukraine. The proposed legislation also included allocations of more than USD10 billion for Israel and USD13.6 billion for securing the United States southern border. Republican opposition centered around the belief that the border funding did not go far enough and called for substantial changes to immigration laws within the bill.



With the United States Congress deadlocked on critical aid for Ukraine and public support for President Joe Biden's Ukraine policy showing signs of waning, Zelenskaya appealed to the West to maintain the flow of weapons. She emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation because if we do, we die. And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die."



The United States has allocated a total of USD113 billion in Ukraine-related funding since Russia's military operation began in February 2022. This comprehensive figure encompasses almost USD45 billion in military aid to Kiev, alongside humanitarian and economic assistance, and funding for various United States government agencies. This article delves into the complexities surrounding the United States political landscape, the geopolitical implications of the aid controversy, and the critical role of continued support for Ukraine's survival in the face of ongoing regional challenges.





MENAFN10122023000045015687ID1107565965