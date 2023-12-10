This Year, Azerbaijan's Gas Export To Europe Will Reach Approximately 12 Bcm - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Our gas export to Europe was slightly more than 8 billion cubic
meters in 2021. This year, it will reach about 12 billion cubic
meters,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the
inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas
Interconnector.
Highlighting that this accounts for 50 percent of Azerbaijan's
total gas export, the head of state expressed the ambition for the
volume of gas sent to Europe to double by 2027.
“We are confidently moving towards this goal,” the President
added.
MENAFN10122023000195011045ID1107565963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.