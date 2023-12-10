YouGov poll shows 74 percent of Germans believe Scholz unsuccessful at what he does

(MENAFN) A recent YouGov opinion poll has painted a bleak picture for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with a staggering 74 percent of respondents expressing disapproval of his performance. The survey, conducted from December 1 to 6, involved 2,119 participants and further highlighted the unpopularity of Scholz's traffic-light coalition government, as 73 percent of respondents voiced dissatisfaction with its overall functioning. Notably, these figures mark the worst monthly ratings since the coalition assumed power.



The discontent with Chancellor Scholz seems to be a prevailing sentiment, as the ARD-DeutschlandTrend poll conducted separately on Friday revealed record levels of public dissatisfaction after two years in office. The YouGov survey delves into specific aspects of disapproval, with 77 percent of respondents expressing little or no trust in Scholz's governance of Germany. Notably, even within his own Social Democratic party, 60% of supporters voiced skepticism.



When questioned about potential replacements for Scholz, the poll unveiled interesting preferences among respondents. Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder emerged as a favored choice, garnering support from 15 percent of participants. Co-chairwoman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and leader of the parliamentary group, Alice Weidel, secured the backing of another 12 percent. Sahra Wagenknecht, a former prominent member of the Left party who recently announced the formation of a new party, captured 8 percent of respondents' preferences. The remaining political figures trailed behind this trio in the survey.



As Germany grapples with a rising tide of dissatisfaction, these poll results underscore the challenges faced by Chancellor Scholz and his coalition government. The article explores the factors contributing to this widespread discontent, ranging from governance issues to public trust concerns, and analyzes the potential implications for the political landscape in Germany.



