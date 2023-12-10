EU directors terrified form possible Trump return

(MENAFN) As the 2024 United States presidential elections loom on the horizon, European Union (EU) leaders are reportedly expressing concerns and reaching out to associates of former President Donald Trump to gauge the possibility of a United States withdrawal from NATO should Trump return to the White House. According to a recent report from the New York Times, European Union diplomats and think tank officials have embarked on a diplomatic outreach, seeking insights into Trump's intentions and the potential impact on the transatlantic alliance.



Less than a year away from the presidential elections, Trump is considered the presumptive Republican nominee and is leading in many polls against incumbent President Joe Biden. The growing speculation about a second Trump presidency has prompted anxiety within European Union circles, with fears circulating that his return could precipitate the collapse of NATO.



Diplomatic sources revealed that European ambassadors and think tank representatives have been actively engaging with associates of Trump, conducting fact-finding missions to discern his stance on NATO.



The New York Times cited instances of European diplomats, including Finland's Ambassador to the United States, Mikko Hautala, directly reaching out to Trump associates to emphasize the importance of their countries within NATO. Hautala reportedly sought to persuade Trump of Finland's value as a new member of the alliance. The outreach efforts extend beyond mere inquiry, with other countries anticipated to employ tactics such as "flattery and transactional tributes" to win Trump's support, as revealed in interviews with current and former diplomats.



While Trump has not explicitly threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO, the report highlights the backdrop of his presidency, during which he consistently criticized European NATO members for insufficient defense spending. Trump's confrontational approach during NATO summits aimed at pressuring European leaders to meet the alliance's defense spending targets, and there were indications, according to former National Security Advisor John Bolton, that the United States might announce its withdrawal. This article delves into the nuanced dynamics shaping the concerns of European Union leaders and their proactive efforts to understand and potentially influence the future trajectory of United States involvement in NATO under a hypothetical second Trump administration.



