Palestine claims US took part in Gaza genocide

(MENAFN) In a scathing rebuke, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas accused the United States of being complicit in the "genocide" unfolding in Gaza, attributing responsibility to Washington for its support of Israel. The condemnation comes in the wake of the United States vetoing a United Nation Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas.



The resolution, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, garnered support from thirteen member states, while the United Kingdom abstained. United States representatives defended their decision, arguing that the resolution was "divorced from reality" and could potentially sow the seeds for future conflicts.



Abbas, as quoted by the Palestinian WAFA media outlet, declared that the United States policy aligns it with the "genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes" committed by Israeli forces in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. He labeled Washington's stance as "immoral" and a violation of humanitarian norms and principles, placing the blame for the bloodshed of Palestinian civilians squarely on the hands of United States-supported Israeli occupational forces.



The Palestinian leader concluded his statement with a stern warning, asserting that the United States veto at the Security Council "will become a disgrace that will haunt the United States for many years." Abbas accused the United States of disregarding the plight of Palestinian children, women, and the elderly, holding them accountable for the consequences of their support for Israeli actions.



United States Ambassador to the United Nation, Robert Wood, countered the accusations, contending that a general ceasefire at this point would only serve to empower Hamas and allow the organization to maintain its control in Gaza. The deepening diplomatic rift underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the challenges in finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.





