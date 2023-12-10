QIB Launches New Finance Campaign For Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of Qatar National Day, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has announced the launch of a new finance campaign for new and existing customers. This campaign offers attractive finance packages and lower monthly payments for those applying for new personal and Auto finance or transferring current liabilities from other banks to QIB. As a unique advantage, the campaign also includes a complimentary My Book subscription accessible through QIB Mobile App, giving customers access to a variety of buy-one-get-one-free offers at over 2,000 outlets instantly accessible through the QIB Mobile App. New customers can enjoy enhanced benefits, including exclusive Absher rewards points granted upon transferring their salary to QIB, adding an extra layer of value to their banking experience.

QIB is also a gold sponsor of the National Day celebrations under“Ghais” category, supporting the organizing committee as part of its commitment towards the nation. This partnership serves as a testament to QIB's dedication to the broader community and its pivotal role in fostering a sense of pride and unity on this momentous occasion.

D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said:“As Qatar National Day approaches, we wanted to commemorate it uniquely by extending a special offer to our customers. Our financing initiative is designed to empower both new and existing customers, offering an opportunity to experience the rewards of banking with QIB. Through smarter financial solutions, we aim to provide substantial savings and exclusive benefits. Our commitment to innovative, hassle-free, and seamless services underscores our dedication to assisting customers in achieving their financial goals. This campaign stands as a testament to our strategic focus on enhancing the value of our customers' financing experiences while concurrently contributing to the support of the local economy”.