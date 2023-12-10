QORC: Al Balooshi Seals Third Title In A Row As Chalmers Tops Final Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Australia's Martin Chalmers clinched the final podium victory in the Qatar Off Road Championship season which concluded at yesterday with Emirati Mohamed Al Balooshi securing the prestigious title for the third time in a row.

MX Ride Dubai team's Al Balooshi was dominating the proceedings until he received a two-minute penalty during the sixth and final round of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycles Federation-organised series yesterday. The BOAC Racing rider Chalmers made use of the situation and completed the race in 2:32:05 in his Beta 430 RR, while Rossada Team's Qatari rider Arkadiy Bochinin finished at +1:59 in his KTM 450 6 Days.

UAE's Mohamed Al Balooshi in action during the final round.

Belgian Emiel Stuckens was third overall in his Yamaha Raptor 700R,3:13 behind the race leader. He was also the first in his class. Abdulla Lanjawi of the UAE came fourth overall.

UAE's Mansour Al Suwaidi finished fifth overall, and second in his class as he clinched the Class 2 Championship title after extending his lead over his closest rival Abdulaziz Ahli.

Al Balooshi finished sixth yesterday, and secured eight points to his championship points tally to 169 as he completed another dominant season in Qatar.