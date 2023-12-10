Palestinians expatriate by war with Israel talk to RT

(MENAFN) As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, nearly 1.9 million Palestinians, representing approximately 85 percent of the Gaza population, find themselves displaced, according to recent data from the United Nations. The aftermath of a deadly Hamas attack on October 7 triggered a massive Israeli air and ground offensive aimed at eliminating the Gaza-based militant group. The toll on civilians has been devastating, with over 17,000 Palestinians, including more than 7,100 children, reported dead by local officials.



Amid the intensifying offensive, Israel has issued evacuation orders for Gaza civilians to designated "safe areas." However, as the conflict expands, the local population expresses doubt about finding genuine refuge. Reports from Palestinian refugees highlight the challenges they face, with one individual sharing that his family attempted to seek shelter in a school, only for it to be bombed by Israel, leaving them with no choice but to reside on the streets.



Speaking to RT, the refugee described dire living conditions, emphasizing the lack of water and food. He recounted the oppression and humiliation experienced by his family, highlighting the struggle to secure even basic necessities. His wife echoed the distressing reality, sharing her daily tears over the uncertainty of her family members' well-being. With pervasive fear and terror, compounded by the unavailability of food, the plight of Palestinian families underscores the urgent need for international attention to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.





