Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah condemns the blocking of the UN Security Council draft resolution on ceasefire in Gaza.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait joins other UN member states in marking the 75th Human Rights Day under the motto of "dignity, freedom and justice for all."

RAMALLAH -- The Palestinian death toll tops 17,700 from the ongoing onslaught of the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip.

KHARTOUM - IGAD'S Executive Secretary says the warring parties in Sudan agreed to resume peace talks. (end) gb