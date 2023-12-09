               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China's Cargo, Container Throughput At Ports Up In First 10 Months


12/9/2023 3:12:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's cargo and container throughput at ports logged steady expansion during the first 10 months of this year, official data showed, Azernews reports.

The country's cargo throughput at ports was 14 billion tonnes during January-October, up 8.5 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Specifically, foreign trade cargo throughput at the ports rose 10 percent from the same period last year to 4.2 billion tonnes.

During the first 10 months, China's ports handled 257.03 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, 4.9 percent higher than a year earlier.

MENAFN09122023000195011045ID1107564328

