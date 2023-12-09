China's Cargo, Container Throughput At Ports Up In First 10 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's cargo and container throughput at ports logged steady
expansion during the first 10 months of this year, official data
showed, Azernews reports.
The country's cargo throughput at ports was 14 billion tonnes
during January-October, up 8.5 percent year on year, according to
the Ministry of Transport.
Specifically, foreign trade cargo throughput at the ports rose
10 percent from the same period last year to 4.2 billion
tonnes.
During the first 10 months, China's ports handled 257.03 million
twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, 4.9 percent
higher than a year earlier.
