Alfardan Sports Motors Launches New Maserati Granturismo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Sports Motors, Qatar's official Maserati importer, unveiled the latest iteration of one of the brand's icons, the new Maserati GranTurismo, marking a new chapter in a story that began 75 years ago with the Maserati A6 1500.

The GranTurismo coupé combines the high performance of a sports car comfortable for travelling long distances with a powerful internal combustion engine. It represents a benchmark, embodying the concept of“The Others Just Travel”.

Hamdy Elshantoury, general manager at Maserati Middle East and Africa, said:“The return of the icon, the new GranTurismo, marks a triumphant comeback for Maserati, blending heritage with innovation, embodying the Brand's commitment to luxury performance. More than a car, it is a lifestyle, designed to exceed expectations and setting a new standard in the automotive world.”

Charly Dagher, Alfardan Sports Motors - Maserati Qatar general manager, noted, "Today marks an exhilarating chapter in Maserati's illustrious 75-year legacy as we unveil a modern icon in Qatar. The Maserati GranTurismo is not just reborn – it's reimagined, blending cutting-edge technology with breathtaking design to exceed every expectation. Now, Maserati aficionados can experience the thrilling power of the GranTurismo Modena and Trofeo engines."

Available in the Modena and Trofeo versions through Alfardan Sports Motors showroom in Qatar. The fully electric version of the car, the GranTurismo Folgore, will be available later.

GranTurismo Modena is equipped with the 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo Nettuno engine with 360 kW (490 hp) and it embodies the essence of a large touring sports car.

GranTurismo Trofeo is designed for maximum performance, its Nettuno engine delivers 404 kW (550 hp) without restricting comfort or suitability for travel.

GranTurismo Folgore is the first all-electric Maserati features an innovative 800-volt system with technologies derived from Formula E and delivers an output of 559 kW (760 hp).

