Shura Council's Qatari-Chinese Friendship Group Meets CPPCC Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari-Chinese Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Shura Council Saturday met with the visiting Chairperson of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Zhang Yizhen.

Chaired by HE Head of the Group Eng Ahmed bin Hitmi al-Hitmi, the meeting reviewed the role of the Parliamentary Friendship Group between the two countries in supporting and strengthening the existing bilateral relations, in addition to discussing ways to enhance co-operation and exchange experiences between the Shura Council and the CPPCC.

