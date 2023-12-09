               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Defense Ministry Comments On Situation On Conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian Border


12/9/2023 8:10:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The current operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border, as well as issues of organization and conduct of service of troops were analyzed in detail, Azernews reports.

This was stated at the meeting of the board of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The officials talked about the measures implemented in the field of army construction in 2023 in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as the work done to improve the combat effectiveness of the personnel and social and living conditions.

The analysis of service and combat activity of the Azerbaijani army this year shows the positive impact of the exercises on increasing the combat effectiveness of troops and professionalism of the personnel.

Achievements in the field of improvement of capabilities and abilities of troops, operational and combat training, intelligence service, professional staffing and other fields were brought to the attention of the participants of the meeting.

