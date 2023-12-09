India Will Become 3Rd Largest Economy: PM Modi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Dehradun, Dec 9 (KNN) In my third term, India will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world, boasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Speaking at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' being held at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, he said that this precious time for investors as in the coming few years, India will be become the third largest economy in the world.

Earlier on Friday he inaugurated the two-day summit and also took a walkthrough of the exhibition and unveiled the Ground Breaking Wall.

“I want to assure the people of this country that in my third term, our country will surely be among the three largest economies in the world,” he said.

Addressing the business leaders present at the summit he said,“Stable government, supportive policy system, mindset of 'reform to transform', and self-confidence to become developed...all this has happened for the first time. This is the time of Bharat...I appeal to you to walk with Uttarakhand, develop yourself and help in developing Uttarakhand.”

“Whatever we do should be best in the world. Our standards should be followed by the world”, he said intending to achieve a developed Bharat.

The PM said that India should focus on strengthening export-oriented manufacturing and stop depending on other countries, to lessen imports from other countries.

(KNN Bureau)